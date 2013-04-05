New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2013 --Freddie Mac (OTC:FMCC) released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing average fixed mortgage rates dipping for the week amid recent data which indicates the manufacturing industry is slowing. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has seesawed around 3.5 percent for the past two months, providing ongoing help to the housing recovery.



30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.54 percent with an average 0.8 point for the week ending April 4, 2013, down from last week when it averaged 3.57 percent. Last year at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.98 percent.



15-year FRM this week averaged 2.74 percent with an average 0.7 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.76 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.21 percent.



Find out where FMCC could be headed by getting the free and full trend analysis reports here: http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=FMCC



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (Pink:NSRGY)’s 2013 Annual General Meeting, the 146th, will take place in Lausanne, Switzerland on 11 April 2013.



Letter from the Chairman stated “At our upcoming shareholder meeting, we will have the opportunity to thank Mr André Kudelski, who will retire from our Board after twelve years of highly appreciated services provided to our Company. He also served on the Board’s Audit Committee. At the same time we will propose to you the re-elections of Mr Steven G. Hoch, member of our Nomination Committee; Ms Titia de Lange, member of Nestlé’s Nutrition Council; and Mr Jean-Pierre Roth, member of our Compensation Committee. If elected, they will continue to provide valuable contributions to our Company as members of our Board. Finally, I will be a candidate for re-election.”



Get the daily news on NSRGY here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure

Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/

Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009