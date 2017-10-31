DAKCS Software Systems - Justin Devine, as the New Customer Account Manager

Ogden, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2017 --DAKCS Software Systems takes great pleasure in introducing Justin Devine, as the new Customer Account Manager. We are excited to announce the details of this important vital position that Justin Devine is uniquely qualified to fill.



Justin Devine, based in Ogden, Utah, brings a personalized approach to this new position with his industry knowledge and past experience. Most recently Justin was working as a Support Specialist for DAKCS, gaining expert knowledge and experience about the DAKCS System and product solutions. Learning how products and processes work together with the core system has put Justin in a direct path towards becoming our expert Customer Account Manager.



Prior to coming to DAKCS, Justin had been in the Collections industry since 2008, started off as an entry-level collector, within two years moving to the high-level collector. He became a legal collector in 2011 with hopes to move forward as a paralegal. Due to unforeseen changes at that company, a technical support specialist position opened up at DAKCS allowing Justin to find a great fit in a long-standing loyal company.



When asked why the transition to the Sales team, Justin stated, "Because of my experience in technical support and in the collection industry, I've built incredible relationships with our customers. Being granted this opportunity as CAM (Customer Account Manager), I feel that will play a huge role in helping us as a company get back in touch with our customers."



Lex Patterson, President DAKCS, says "Justin's customer centric approach will serve him well as he moves into the customer account manager role. We expect this move to open up new growth opportunities for Justin and our customers."



DAKCS Software, an industry leader in accounts receivable management and debt collection software for over 35 years, lives by the philosophy "To create an environment that enhances the lives of those that work here and to those whom we serve, accomplished by challenges, opportunities and results." The company culture at DAKCS is important and is long-standing, with the finding that employees are the biggest asset. With longevity in tenure, many of the employees have 10+ years of experience with a combined 300+ years of employee experience.



About DAKCS Software Systems

DAKCS Software Systems has remained a constant leader in simplifying the process of accounts receivable management and collection software by creating integrated and innovative cloud and on-premise solutions for over 35 years. Whether it is first or third party, we simplify your accounts receivable and collection management by offering elegantly designed, configurable enterprise solutions like predictive dialing and inbound IVR, e-payment, secure client access, self-service and e-signature requirements.



Learn more by visiting https://www.dakcs.com/.