Dakota Valley OMS Specializes in Tooth Replacements in Owatonna and Lakeville, Minnesota

Eagan, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2017 --Despite the need for regular dental care, there is a peculiar tendency among many people to neglect. While a great smile can enhance one's confidence, some people are afraid to smile just because they have a missing tooth. It does not just affect one's bite and speech but also eating and chewing habits. This is why proper treatment is necessary or else it might lead to more serious conditions such as pain in the jaws and headaches. At Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery P.A., one can be assured of undergoing a great treatment that will replace one's missing tooth.



From temporary to long lasting solutions, one can have every dental care solution at Dakota Valley. The expert dentists are experienced and qualified to take care of the missing teeth by providing multiple options so that one can make the most informed decision concerning tooth replacement in Owatonna and Lakeville, Minnesota.



Using the most recent advances in dental implant technology, the expert surgeons can place single stage implants. These implants do not require a second procedure to uncover them but do require a minimum of six weeks of healing time before artificial teeth are placed.



At Dakota Valley, the expert staff takes time to explain the cost and answer any questions from the patients regarding their procedure. They truly understand what their patients go through and the staff has made the whole process run smoothly with kindness and compassion.



At Dakota Valley, the experts are well equipped working with advanced tools and medical device to perform the most professional dentistry. They are all certified and well trained and use the utmost care while dealing with the patients.



For more information on oral pathology in Eagan and Shakopee, Minnesota, visit http://www.dakotavalley-oms.com/procedures/oral-pathology/.



About Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery P.A

Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery P.A specializes in oral and maxillofacial surgery with an aim to keep the patient's teeth and gums healthy. They perform dental extraction, wisdom teeth removal, and oral maxillofacial surgery.