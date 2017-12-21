Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Carries out Dental Implants in Eagan and Shakopee Minnesota for Better Oral Orientation

Eagan, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2017 --Losing a tooth can considerably agitate one's quality of life, creating some complexity in everyday activities like speaking and eating. Although modern dental curative procedures have resulted in a substantial reduction in the number of teeth extracted every year, many individuals still have one or more missing natural teeth in their jaws. According to an estimate, about 75% of American people aged 35-44 have lost at least one of their natural teeth. If an individual is one of them and looking for a lifelong and permanent replacement alternative for a missing tooth, then dental implants should be your initial choice!



Dental implants in Eagan and Shakopee can also be more aesthetically pleasing, mainly when used to reinstate single teeth. A top rated dentist can produce beautiful new implant teeth that incredibly realistic, using the highest quality materials. People make sure these teeth are intended to provide the correct amount of support for your lips and cheeks, avoiding that sunken-in appearance that can be so prematurely aging in individuals who have suffered manifold tooth loss.



A dental implant is a contest that is embedded within the mouth and replaces natural teeth by supporting the prosthesis, such as a crown or fixed or removable denture. After the placement of dental implants, bone formation takes place in the surroundings of the implant, resulting in stability and firm anchorage of the artificial tooth.



The excellent durability and success of tooth replacement in Eagan and Shakopee are reliant upon their ability to form direct contact with the adjacent jaw bone. This process is identified as osseointegration and makes sure that any prosthesis that is placed over the implant remained stable and retained, thus restoring the finest functioning of the artificial tooth. Dental implants are gaining massive popularity as the most durable and convenient replacement alternative for missing teeth.



About Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is a reputed group of surgeons who practice a full scope of oral and Maxillofacial surgery. They provide expertise ranging from corrective jaw surgery to wisdom tooth removal and can also diagnose and treat facial pain, facial injuries, and perform a full range of dental implant and bone grafting procedures.