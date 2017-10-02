Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Improves Dental Health with Dental Implants in Shakopee and Owatonna

Eagan, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2017 --Dental problems are something pretty common among most of Americans. While some are suffering from toothaches for years due to having lost a tooth in an accident, others are having discoloration due to enamel loss. Some simply do not like their teeth. Dental implants prove to be an effective way to improve one's smile so that one can be confident in one's appearance. Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery P.A is one of the best dental units, exclusive for dental implants in Shakopee and Owatonna by expert doctors.



At this reputable dental care unit, the professional surgeons practice a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery by providing expertise, ranging from corrective jaw surgery to wisdom teeth removal. They are also experts at diagnosing and treating facial pain, facial injuries, and performing a full range of dental implants and bone grafting procedures.



In the words of an expert, 'The very name dental implants suggests that something has to be implanted into one's gum and it may sound scary. However, in reality, it is simply a screw with a new tooth attached to one's jaw. It might sound even scarier, but it is really an up-to-date procedure that will do wonders enhancing one's smile. The best part of this surgery is that it is made to last.'



At Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery P.A. the surgeons are all well trained at performing such task with delicate precision. After the implantation, they will give proper advice and instruction on diet, antibiotics, oral hygiene, and activity.



The surgeons and assistants are all friendly and courteous and treat their patients on a one-on-one basis. They are compassionate and caring and treat their patients with confidence.



For more information on wisdom teeth removal in Owatonna and Lakeville, Minnesota and other dental treatments, visit http://www.dakotavalley-oms.com.



About Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery P.A.

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, Scott Rake, DMD, P. Angela Rake, DDS, Anthony A. Indovina Jr., DDS, Cassandra L. Stacy, DMD, Joby E. Jaberi, DDS, MD and Reda Taleb, DMD, practice a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgeries. They provide expertise ranging from corrective jaw surgery to wisdom teeth removal.