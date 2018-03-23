Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery P.A. Performs Dental Surgery in Apple Valley and Savage, Minnesota

Eagan, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2018 --Despite improvements in dental care, millions of Americans suffer tooth loss, mostly due to tooth decay, periodontal disease, or injury. For many years, the only options available for missing teeth were bridges and dentures. With massive improvements in dental care, treating any dental problem has remarkably become easier than ever. Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery P.A offers full-scope of oral and Maxillofacial surgery in Savales and Apple Valley, Minnesota.



With years of experience in dentistry, the experts are trained in assisting with anesthetic with the state-of-the-art office setting. The surgical assistants are qualified to carry out complex treatment and surgery irrespective of age groups. The prime goal of this reputable dental care unit is to provide the clients the highest standard of oral and maxillofacial care in a professional manner. With specialized knowledge in pain control and advanced training in anesthesia, the doctors can provide excellent care with maximum patient comfort and safety in the office setting.



When it comes to treating facial defects or injuries, the expert surgeons can repair facial injury such as a fractured jaw, as well as other injuries involving cheeks, nasal bones, eye sockets, and forehead. They can also reconstruct bone areas where tooth implants can be placed. Implants are good options for people who have lost a tooth. They have a natural look and are very stable since they are secured. At Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery P.A, the experts possess specialized knowledge in dental implants that provide a strong foundation for fixed or removable replacement teeth that are made to match one's natural teeth.



The experts are also prepared to provide excellent care with maximum patient comfort and safety in the office setting. After evaluating and planning a treatment process, they treat injuries to the face. They also diagnose and treat oral cancer.



About Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery P.A

Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery P.A specializes in oral and Maxillofacial surgery with an aim to keep their patient's teeth and gums healthy. They perform dental extraction, wisdom teeth removal, and oral Maxillofacial surgery.