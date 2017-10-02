Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Performs Wisdom Teeth Removal in Owatonna and Lakeville, Minnesota

Eagan, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2017 --When it comes to removing wisdom teeth, it is important to find an expert dentist who has the expertise and knowledge of performing such task with the utmost precision. It might seem a little scary, but the experts at Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery P.A. can perform wisdom teeth removal in Owatonna and Lakeville, Minnesota without inflicting too much pain.



At Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery P.A, the experts are highly furnished with advanced equipment to perform any types of dental complications. With years of experience and expertise in dental care, they are committed to providing their patients the highest quality of oral and maxillofacial care in a professional manner. They have specialized knowledge and advanced training in anesthesia.



Conveniently located in Eagan, Lakeville, and Owatonna, Minnesota, they are all set to provide excellent care with maximum patient comfort and safety in the office setting.



At first, they will take an x-ray of the patients' mouth to help them determine who should carry out the procedure. Before having the wisdom teeth removed, the patients will be given an injection of local anesthetic to numb the tooth and surrounding areas.



If the patients are particularly anxious about the procedure, the dentist or surgeon will give them a sedative to help them relax. This usually involves an injection into their arm. A general anesthetic is not usually recommended. However, in case it is needed, the removal process will be carried out in the hospital, although one should still be able to go home on the same day as the procedure. This is where Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery P.A. is different from the rest.



While removing the teeth, they will try their best to make the patients relaxed. At times, a tooth may not come through the gum. A small incision will be made in the gum to make it easier to remove the tooth. Since the area will be numb, one will hardly feel the pain. After the surgery, the dentist will use dissolvable stitches to seal the gum. Normally it takes 7 to 10 days for the stitches to dissolve. In some cases, antibiotics are prescribed to prevent ongoing infection.



About Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery P.A.

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, Scott Rake, DMD, P. Angela Rake, DDS, Anthony A. Indovina Jr., DDS, Cassandra L. Stacy, DMD, Joby E. Jaberi, DDS, MD and Reda Taleb, DMD, practice a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgeries. They provide expertise ranging from corrective jaw surgery to wisdom teeth removal.