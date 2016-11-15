Dakshidin Corporation. (DKSC) Close to Signing Licensing Deal

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2016 --Dakshidin Corporation. (OTCPink:DKSC) is pleased to announce it is on the verge of signing a licensing agreement for its bank card platform. The Company is expecting to release details as early as next week.



DKSC also plans to complete the previously announced name change to Fontus in the near future and additionally intends to update its filings to bring the company current.



About Dakshidin Corporation

Dakshidin Corporation is focusing primarily on acquiring companies in the renewable and sustainable energy markets.



Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.



Dakshidin Corporation investor relations

Toll free: 877-397-7722

Email: dksc.corp@gmail.com



Source: UPTICK Newswire