Dalang Showcases the Best Water Slides to the World

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2020 --Guangdong Dalang Water Park Equipment Co. Ltd launched its new water slides on the occasion of the 20th anniversary. This latest lineup reflects Dalang's pursuit of the best water slides combining the R&D capability and parent-child elements.

Dalang Amusement is one of the earliest manufacturers of water park equipment in China. It has always been discovering new demands on the market and spotting the trends of the water park, among which the parent-child amusement is a significant one.



Parent-child Amusement Can Stimulate Consumption and Increase the Rate of Revisiting



All water park projects have parent-child amusement equipment area. Still, the proportion of the parent-child area can vary according to the actual situation of the project. At the beginning of planning a water park project, Dalang will consider the parent-child amusement equipment. Based on it, every completed project will have a specially-built parent-child area and unify parent-child amusement equipment and the varying themes.



Combining with its advantages, Dalang has developed the latest large-scale equipment for parent-child amusement. Such as Legend Twin Racer, Space Racing.





Legend Twin Racer

Legend Twin Racer is composed of a snake slide and a closed spiral slide. The snake slide can accommodate a group of 3 people while the closed spiral slide can serve a group of 2 people at a time. Starting from a height of 14 meters, users will spin around on their rafts, experiencing airship-like racing. They will feel like engulfed by the darkness inside the semi-enclosed and enclosed dark environment. One of its advantages is that it can accommodate up to 5 people at a time. It's a good fit for those crowded waterparks where users always have to wait in line for a long time.



Space Racing

Space Racing has high capacity and small floor area. Two rafts that can carry four people would slide down at the same time, which accommodate up to 8 people and increase engagement. The most significant innovation of this bowl water slide is that visitors from different directions will meet in the same bowl, and they will be able to separate and greet each other.



Innovative and vivid design is the biggest highlight of this equipment, which are suitable for various theme parks, and parents to play with their children. Not only can it cultivate children's courage to challenge but also it can enhance their cohesion of family through emotional interaction.



In the future, Dalang will also integrate VR, human sensory interaction, and other technologies into the equipment, such as dynamic music fountain, VR black hole slide, and so on. Now Dalang has introduced from Europe the largest span, the highest height of the five-axis CNC mold opening machine, the development of products faster than before.



At present, Dalang needs to analyze the needs of children of different ages, to maximize the interaction, science, and challenge of parent-child amusement. Before achieving all of these, Dalang still has to make security the most crucial prerequisite. Hopefully, it will bring more and more tech-savvy water slides in years to come.



About Dalang

Dalang Amusement founded in 1999, is one of the most authoritative and reliable manufacturers of water park equipment in the world. It specializes in "feasibility studying, master planning, manufacturing installation, after service and management water park." As So far, Dalang has establish global business network and had typical projects in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania.



