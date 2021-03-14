DALI IR Secures Hangzhou MTR Line 1 Phase 3

Hangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2021 --Transportation is the most detailed part of urban development in China. While carrying the prosperity of cities, it is also changing people's definition of travel. As the benchmark product of the urbanization process, the subway not only narrates the distance between different regions, facilitates the travel of citizens, and reduces the urban traffic pressure, but also changes the population distribution that spreads from the center of the city to the surrounding areas, making the overall residential distribution of the city more uniform and more vibrant.



Four new metro lines have been added to the Hangzhou Metro network today, the total operating mileage exceeded 300 km. This is a milestone in the urban development of Hangzhou, realizing the full coverage of rail transit in the ten urban districts, making Hangzhou officially step into a new stage of three-dimensional transportation development.



As a local enterprise that has taken root in Hangzhou for decades, DALI Technology is specified as one of the designated key guarantee units for epidemic prevention and control by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. At the time when China enters into a normalized prevention and control environment of "Prevent cases importing and domestic relapsing", the company provides a strong epidemic prevention guarantee for subway lines and hubs by the Infrared Thermal Imaging Body Temperature Rapid Screening System with independent intellectual property rights.



About DALI Technology

DALI Technology is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in research and development of uncooled FPA Detector, infrared thermal imaging systems, Intelligent inspection robot, and a series of optoelectronic products for inertial navigation, and is also one of the few specialized domestic manufacturers having autonomous control technology, proprietary core intellectual property rights, and ability to develop and manufacture various modules and systems covering the whole industry chain, ranging from thermal imaging technology-related core devices and core modules to complete thermal imaging systems.