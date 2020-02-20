Hangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2020 --Dali Maintains Thermal Camera Supply for Epidemic Control

In the Spring Festival of China in 2020, people should have celebrated this traditional festival with joy. However, the national celebration of the festival was destroyed by 2019-nCoV. The whole country is in a state of high tension and vigilance instead of the usual festive atmosphere.



What is 2019-nCoV?

2019-nCov was found in the case of viral pneumonia in Wuhan, China in 2019 and named by the World Health Organization on January 12, 2020.



Coronavirus is a giant virus family, which is known to cause cold, MERS, and SARS. 2019-nCoV is a new strain of coronavirus that has never been found in the human body before.



The symptoms of people infected with 2019-nCoV include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and dyspnea. In more severe cases, the infection can lead to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, renal failure, and even death.



The epidemic has begun to receive widespread attention since January 21, 2020. In the following days, the situation got worse for that the number of cases infected by the 2019-nCoV increased in a straight line.



How to deal with the epidemic?

Due to the Spring Festival holiday, almost all enterprises have stopped production and national logistics has been suspended. However, with the continuous deterioration of the epidemic situation, the consumption of materials used to fight against diseases is increasing rapidly. Materials are becoming extremely scarce.



Except for the medical staff, many enterprises are contributing themselves to the prevention and control of the epidemic. Many of them canceled their Spring Festival holidays and voluntarily joined the war against the virus.



Dali Technology, a company specializing in the production of thermal camera, is an example. At this critical moment, Dali Technology initiated the responsibility of ensuring the supply of thermal detectors and providing technical support.



Its employees gave up the opportunity to reunite with their families and returned to work without any complaints. They worked overtime to test every batch of equipment and installed equipment in every city. To support the control measurement of epidemic, Dali's thermal detector DM60-W plays an important role in detecting fever population and screening suspected patients, greatly improving the work efficiency.



There is no specific treatment for the disease caused by 2019-nCoV at present. Therefore, it is urgent to prevent and control the further spread of the virus.



Is an infrared thermal camera necessary for the control of the epidemic?

An infrared thermal camera is a kind of equipment that transforms the image of the temperature distribution of the subject into a visual image. An infrared thermal camera can accurately quantify the actual detected heat in real-time so that it can correctly identify the object that is heating. One of the typical symptoms of infectors is fever. Thus, the infrared thermal camera can quickly measure the body temperature and identify the suspected patients in time.



As 2019-nCoV is highly infectious, it is necessary to screen suspected patients in densely populated areas and isolate patients in time. There are many advantages of the infrared thermal camera, such as non-contact, fast detection speed, and voice alarm. These advantages make it applied for security inspection in densely populated areas, including entry-exit ports, ports, airports, docks, stations, organs, schools, and hospitals.



The evaluation of an enterprise depends not only on its products and services but also on its sense of social responsibility. In this epidemic prevention and control, Dali Technology actively responded to the call of the state, assumed social responsibility, and fought with medical staff in the front line against the virus. It plays an important role, providing the most powerful guarantee to defeat 2019-nCoV.



About DALI Technology

Established in 1984, DALI became one of the largest-scale and most influential comprehensive strength manufacturers with complete research and sales of uncooled Focal Plane Detector, Thermal Imaging cameras, and Thermal Imaging Surveillance Systems. DALI is also the first listed enterprise in the industries of IR camera and security in China.



Media Contact

Headquarters

Company Name: DALI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

Address: 639 Binkang Road, Hangzhou P.R.CHINA 310053

Email: market@dali-tech.com

Phone: +86 400 - 887 - 1897

+86 571 - 86695666

Fax: +86 571- 86695600

Website: http://us.dali-tech.com



Overseas

Company Name: ZHEJIANG DALI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

Address: 639 Binkang Road, Hangzhou P.R.CHINA 310053

Email: daliir@dali-tech.com

sales@dali-tech.com

Phone: +86-571-86695603

Fax: +86-571-86695600