Dalla Mano Jewelry Brand Marries Eclectic Designs to Haute Couture and Creates Hand-Crafted Chic

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2015 --Quite literally creating art for fingers, necks, wrists, ears and waists, the newly launched Dalla Mano jewelry brand creates rarities. With tremendous commitment to craftsmanship, the new high-end jewelry brand is entirely devoted to bringing rare, uniquely designed jewelry pieces to clients with a taste for hand crafted design. The designs that are created with immense detail are inspired by nature, medieval Roman architecture, art deco design and classic sculptural geometric forms The brand works exclusively with precious metals, often gracing the metals with gemstones for their clientele "that seeks out and appreciates luxury and hand-wrought exclusivity."



Launched by Jonna Gill, owner and lead designer at Dalla Mano, the company's name appropriately means "by hand". Gill said of the fine couture jewelry line, "We don't mass produce at Dalla Mano. The art begins when the initial sketch is conceived and follows through every detail of the metal and gem work, all the way to the inevitable polishing of the finished piece. We put our whole hearts into the creation of every hand crafted item. That's our promise and our signature."



Dalla Mano offers a line of jewelry and accessories for men as well called Dalla Mano Uomo. The men's jewelry collection is designed with rugged luxury at the fore, while gemstones, sterling silver or 18K gold sculpted designs in the Regale line are created with a woman in mind. Unisex highly detailed belts from the Roma Belt Buckle Collection invite both male and female interest. Always enterprising, Gill has also broadened her artistic and philanthropic reach with the founding of the Love Rocks! Project. Through the sale and design of one-of-a-kind pendants, the designer supports a worthy cause. A portion of the proceeds of every sale is given to non-profit organizations that invest in women and girls who are at risk for violence globally. Love Rocks! Project pendants are made with minerals and gemstones set with a sterling silver or 18k gold 'Love' insignia. Pendants then hang from either a leather rope or precious metal chain.



Dalla Mano was founded by classically-trained jewelry designer, metal smith, couturier and artist, Jonna Gill. With detail as a cornerstone, the company supplies the marketplace with haute couture jewelry and accessories that are exquisitely made by hand. The collection includes handcrafted rings, earrings, necklaces and belt buckles for women. The Dalla Mano Uomo Collection offers trendsetting designs for men.



