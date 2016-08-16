Dallas Based Digital Invention Agency Wins Site of the Day Award

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2016 --Unique Software Development, the global creative digital agency, recently launched its newly redesigned website. The Dallas based agency has offices in Athens, Greece and Karachi, Pakistan and is known for its work within the healthcare, energy and consumer verticals with releases such as Style My Floor, HRVirtuoso and Arteriors Home.



Only days following release, the website trended on Twitter and won several international awards. Recently the website was named BestCSS Site of the Day (SotD). Created internally by USD, the site allows users to explore the company's various projects – such as robotic bird flight, augmented reality sandboxes and 3D printed autonomous robots.



As Site of the Day, Unique Software Development was selected by the BestCSS multidisciplinary jury, comprised of renowned designers, bloggers and agency executives from around the world. BestCSS celebrates web developers, designers and agencies who create unique digital experiences that are useful, innovative, intuitive and beautiful.



"When creating any site, it's always a challenge to find new ways to captivate and inspire people, especially when you're talking about yourself" said Matt O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer at USD's Dallas office. "For the Unique Software Development site, we used a combination of traditional video, SVG animations and threejs renders to create a unique experience for both desktop and mobile users. And after focusing on big data, IoT and augmented reality builds for the last year, it was a joy to let our Creative Team explore some new ideas on our own brand. It's an honor to be recognized by BestCSS."



About Unique Software Development

Based in Dallas, TX – Unique Software Development is a Digital Invention Agency for Mobile Apps, Web Applications, eCommerce, Augmented Reality, Wearables, IoT and 3D.