DALLAS - BeaconEquity.com Issues Trade Alerts on Top Performing Chinese Stocks TYM and CYXN

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Asia Time Corp. (AMEX: TYM) and China Yongxin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCBB: CYXN)



“Asia Time Corp. (TYM) shares closed yesterday at $5.08, up 38 cents, or 8 percent, from the previous close of $4.70. Asia Time, together with its subsidiaries, distributes watch movement components used in the manufacture and assembly of timepieces. Its products and services are classified into two segments: the Watch Movement Segment and the Complete Watch Segment.



“Primarily due to an increase in the sales of both completed watches and watch movements, Asia Time recently reported net sales of $36.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2008, as compared to $21.1 million for the comparable period in 2007, an increase of $15.7 million, or 74.4 percent…”



“China Yongxin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYXN) shares closed yesterday at $1.28, sliding 7 cents, or 5 percent, from the previous close of $1.35. China Yongxin engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical products, medical products and equipment, herbal and nutritional supplements, cosmetics to hospitals, clinics and retail pharmacies primarily in the People's Republic of China.



“Recently, the company's chairman and CEO Yongxin Liu released a special letter to shareholders noting the company's financial results reflecting China Yongxin as a fast-growing company. According to Yongxin Liu, this is mainly attributed to the strength of its wholesaling – the oldest and most fully developed part of the company's business.”



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of Asia Time Corp. (AMEX: TYM). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report..

