DALLAS - BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes for GNAU, LKQX, GPC, SMP, MOD, LEA, ALV, TKS

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: General Automotive Company (OTCBB: GNAU), LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQX), Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE: SMP), Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV), Tomkins plc (NYSE: TKS)



“General Automotive Company (GNAU) shares remain steady at 45 cents Tuesday morning, after sliding 33 percent yesterday afternoon. General Automotive provides state-of-the-art original equipment, aftermarket automotive parts, mobile electronics, and related products at multiple levels of distribution across the United States and internationally.



“Recently, General Automotive announced a Web cast interview with president and CEO Joseph DeFrancisci is available for listening on the Web casts page at www.thegreenbaron.com/Webcasts.htm. This Web cast is available as well at…”



“LKQ Corp. (LKQX) shares slipped less than 1 percent to $19.15 in early Tuesday trading. LKQ, together with its subsidiaries, provides replacement systems, components, and parts to repair light vehicles, primarily cars and light trucks in the United States. The company recently posted record revenue and record earnings for the first quarter of 2008.



“LKQ reported $491.9 million in revenue for the quarter, which represents 109 percent total revenue growth over the first quarter of 2007.



“The company provides recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products and related services, as well as…”



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of General Automotive Company (OTCBB: GNAU). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Beacon Equity Resources and its affiliates have been compensated a total of thirty five thousand free trading shares from Windermere Capital Partners for enrollment of GNAU in its research program and other services. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

