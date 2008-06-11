DALLAS - BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes for LLSR, EMITF, BLTI, OISI, ACL, LMNX, MELA, PMII

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Lantis Laser Inc. (Pink Sheets: LLSR), Elbit Imaging Limited (Nasdaq: EMITF), Biolase Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: BLTI), Ophthalmic Imaging Systems (OTCBB: OISI), Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ACL), Luminex Corporation (Nasdaq: LMNX), Electro-Optical Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: MELA), Power Medical Interventions Inc. (Nasdaq: PMII)



“Lantis Laser Inc. (LLSR) shares opened at 21 cents in today's trading, up 10 percent to 23 cents near the market’s close. Lantis Laser Inc. focuses on the development of optical coherence tomography (OCT) dental imaging system. It holds exclusive rights to OCT in the dental field under license agreements with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories (Livermore) and LightLab Imaging Inc.



“Lantis Laser today announced it has commenced phase 3 of the development cycle of its proprietary, highly advanced Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Dental Imaging System. The OCT System is a diagnostic light-based, chairside, system that images in real-time at a resolution of up to 10 times X-ray and without any harmful radiation. It is expected to have a major impact on…”



“Elbit Imaging Limited (EMITF) shares opened today at $44.70, slightly down from the previous close of $47.46. Elbit Imaging Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, construction, operation, management and sale of shopping and entertainment centers primarily in Israel, Central and Eastern Europe and India.



“Elbit Imaging recently announced its results for the first quarter of 2008; the loss for the first quarter of 2008 amounted to $ 1million, $7.7 million of which is attributable to the equity holders of the company, while profit of $6.7 million is…”



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of Lantis Laser Inc. (Pink Sheets: LLSR). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Beacon Equity Resources and its affiliates have been compensated a total of two hundred thousand Restricted Rule 144 common stock directly from Lantis Laser Inc. for enrollment of LLSR in its research program and other services. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

