DALLAS - BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on BCFT, ABPI, AGU, MCHP, DSCO, AMAT, NVDA, SPLS

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Bancroft Uranium Inc. (OTCBB: BCFT), Accentia Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ABPI), Agrium Inc. (NYSE: AGU), Microchip Technology Incorporated (Nasdaq: MCHP), Discovery Laboratories Inc. (Nasdaq: DSCO), Applied Materials Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT), NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA), Staples Inc. (Nasdaq: SPLS)



“Bancroft Uranium Inc. (BCFT) shares closed yesterday at 75 cents, no change from the previous close at the same price. Bancrof, an exploration company which intends to develop Uranium assets in North America, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of uranium properties. It owns undeveloped uranium properties in the province of Ontario, Canada…



“Recently, Bancroft announced the third in a series of drilling results from the surface drill program conducted at the Monmouth Uranium Project, near Bancroft, Ontario, and anticipates completion of all drilling results by next week. Calculation of the uranium resource will follow right after getting all the results…”



“Accentia Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (ABPI) shares closed yesterday at $1.35, a positive change of 26 cents, or an increase of 24 percent, from the previous close of $1.09. Accentia, a biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes drug candidates that are in late-stage clinical development based on active pharmaceutical ingredients in the therapeutic areas of respiratory disease and oncology…



“Recently, Accentia transferred its stock listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market to resolve a compliance issue. The company received approval from the Nasdaq Stock Market for the transfer of its common stock from the Nasdaq Global Market, the latter requiring a listed security to maintain a minimum $50 million market capitalization for continued trading. Accentia's stock will continue to trade on the Capital Market under the ticker symbol ABPI…”



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of Bancroft Uranium Inc. (OTCBB: BCFT). Additionally the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. BER and its affiliates have been compensated a total of three thousand seven hundred fifty dollars from Equity Alliance for enrollment of BCFT in its research program. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

