DALLAS - BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on CABN, ESLR, BDCO, SSN, IVAN, STXX, PINN, CPST

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Carbon Sciences Inc. (OTCBB: CABN), Evergreen Solar Inc. (Nasdaq: ESLR), Blue Dolphin Energy Company (Nasdaq: BDCO), Samson Oil & Gas Limited (AMEX: SSN), Ivanhoe Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAN), South Texas Oil Company (Nasdaq; STXX), Pinnacle Gas Resources Inc. (Nasdaq: PINN), Capstone Turbine Corp. (Nasdaq: CPST).



“Carbon Sciences Inc. (CABN) shares opened today at 35 cents, maintaining the same price at closing in yesterday's trading. Carbon Sciences is developing a breakthrough technology for transforming harmful carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions into high value, earth friendly products such as building materials, paper coating, pharmaceuticals and plastics…



“Carbon Sciences recently announced its support of regulations to curb emissions of carbon dioxide. According to Carbon Sciences CEO Derek McLeish, campaigns of both Senators John McCain and Barack Obama, the presumptive presidential nominees of their respective political parties, appear to be very favorable for companies that offer carbon mitigation solutions, such Carbon Sciences…”



“Evergreen Solar Inc. (ESLR) shares jumped 16 percent to $11.91 in Thursday’s mid-day trading, moving on word of recent supply agreements. Evergreen Solar develops, manufactures and markets solar power products primarily in Europe and the United States. The company recently introduced its new ES-A Series Solar Panels at its booth during InterSolar 2008 in Munich, Germany, June 12-14…



“The ES-A series is a range of high quality String Ribbon solar panels offering exceptional performance, cost effective installation and industry-leading environmental credentials. These panels feature new extended length cables that can eliminate home-run wiring, new clickable connectors that make connections between panels quick and reliable, as well as a new low voltage configuration that enables the most cost-effective commercial-scale installations…”



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of Carbon Sciences Inc. (OTCBB: CABN). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Principals of BER have purchased three hundred thousand shares of restricted stock from the company (CABN) at 15 cents per share; additionally, BER and its affiliates have been compensated five thousand dollars a month directly from the company for enrollment of CABN in its research program and other services. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. Any potential investors in CABN should note that our revenue analysis is not a company supplied revenue projection, but is strictly our opinion based on our independent analysis and research.

