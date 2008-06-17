DALLAS - BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on MCII, EFGU, EBAY, SYMW, PWRD, PGOG, AAPL, and BRCM

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Mariner’s Choice International Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCII), Empire Film Group Inc. (Pink sheets: EFGU), eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), SymPowerco Corp. (Pink sheets: SYMW), Perfect World Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq: PWRD), Perf Go Green Holdings Inc. (OTCBB: PGOG), Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL), Broadcom Corporation (Nasdaq: BRCM)



“Mariner’s Choice International Inc. (MCII) shares closed last Friday at 3 cents, no change from the previous close at the same price. Mariner’s Choice provides high-performance and eco-safe recreational and industrial solutions to the marine industry utilizing leading edge biodegradable technologies…



“Media has recently been highlighting environmental products. FOX Business and MSNBC have highlighted "green" companies as the profit leading stocks in the United States today. TIME Magazine made a very strong statement by putting out a "green" cover on April 28, 2008, with its contents focused on the environment. The "green movement" is gaining momentum in all facets of society, which Mariner's Choice finds to be an ideal time…”



“Empire Film Group Inc. (EFGU) shares closed last Friday at $1.50, no change from the previous close at the same price. Empire is a new independent film finance, production, and distribution company led by a management team with over 25 years of experience in development, production, distribution, finance and marketing of feature films and television programming…



“Empire has recently entered into an agreement with Tradewell Media of New York for the placement of more than $5 million of media advertising as a key component of Empire's support campaign for upcoming theatrical, DVD and book releases this fall. Tradewell will act as the advertising agency of record for all of Empire's television, billboard, magazine and radio advertising needs, with newspaper and Internet placement agencies still being reviewed by Empire…”



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of XSunX Inc. (OTCBB: XSNX). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Beacon Equity Resources and its affiliates have been compensated a total of one million shares from The Delphina Group for enrollment of MCII in its research program and other services. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

