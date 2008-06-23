DALLAS - BeaconEquity.com issues TraderNotes on RGUS, ROIAK, FTWR, URRE, MBRK, NYNY, SBKC, PLUG

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: REGI U.S. Inc. (OTCBB: RGUS), Radio One Inc. (Nasdaq: ROIAK), FiberTower Corp. (Nasdaq: FTWR), Uranium Resources Inc. (Nasdaq: URRE), MiddleBrook Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MBRK), Empire Resorts Inc. (Nasdaq: NYNY), Security Bank Corp. (Nasdaq: SBKC), Plug Power Inc. (Nasdaq: PLUG).



“REGI U.S. Inc. (RGUS) shares climbed 5 percent to 83 cents Monday morning, responding to word of the development-stage company’s improved axial vane type rotary engine known as the Rand Cam/Direct Charge Engine (RC/DC Engine).



“REGI and its parent company, Reg Technologies Inc., are recently developing for commercialization an improved axial vane type rotary engine known as the Rand Cam/RadMax rotary technology used in the revolutionary design of lightweight and high efficiency engines, compressors and pumps.”



“Radio One Inc. (ROIAK) shares slipped 4 percent in early Monday trading to $1.55. Radio One operates as a radio broadcasting company, primarily targeting the African-American and urban listeners, in the United States.



“Radio One recently announced it is diversifying into businesses outside its core radio operations, which in the longer-term, could offset the effects of radio's decline. Together with Comcast Corp., the company started an African-American cable TV network, TV One, which is expected to be cash-flow positive over the next 12 months.”



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of REGI U.S. Inc. (OTCBB: RGUS). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Beacon Equity Resources and its affiliates have been compensated a total of seven hundred fifty dollars directly from REGI U.S. Inc. for enrollment of RGUS in its research program and other services. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

