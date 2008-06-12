DALLAS - BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on TPCS, FSLR, AAPL, RIMM, INTC, CSCO, COST, ROYL

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: Techprecision Corporation (OTCBB: TPCS), First Solar Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR), Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL), Research In Motion Limited (Nasdaq: RIMM), Intel Corporation (Nasadaq: INTC), Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO), Costco Wholesale Corporation (Nasdaq: COST), Royale Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: ROYL)



“Techprecision Corp. (TPCS) shares opened today at $2.90, increasing 9 percent at mid-day trading to $3.05 from the previous close of $2.80. Techprecision offers services to provide precision manufacturing of integrated metal fabricated and machined components primarily for the solar, nuclear, and medical industries. Its principal services include metal fabrications, machining, and engineering…



“Techprecision announced today that it has received a purchase order from GT Solar International Inc. amounting to more than $25 million. This purchase order level is consistent with what the company received from GT Solar the previous year. Techprecision is targeting the fiscal years ending March 31, 2009 and March 31, 2010 to fill the purchase order…”



“First Solar Inc. (FSLR) shares opened today at $261.94, increasing 6 percent to $268.22 from the previous close of $253.19. First Solar designs, manufactures, and sells solar electric power modules using a proprietary thin film semiconductor technology…



“First Solar has recently bounced back from a drawdown of about 25 percent last month on the three month deluge of insider selling. According to Bloomberg, CEO Michael Ahearn has amassed quite a fortune at the beginning of June, reducing his stake to 3.1 million shares down from an ownership of 6.1 million shares at the company’s initial offering in November 2006…”



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of Techprecision Corporation (OTCBB: TPCS). Additionally the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Beacon Equity Research has been compensated a total of three thousand seven hundred fifty dollars from Hanover Financial Services for enrollment of TPCS in this research program. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

