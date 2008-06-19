DALLAS - BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on TPIM, NSM, BRLC, AGIX, AROX, TLEO, HLYS, ABAT

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: TapImmune Inc. (OTCBB: TPIM), National Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE: NSM), Syntax-Brillian Corp. (Nasdaq: BRLC), Atherogenics Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIX), Alderox Inc. (OTCBB: AROX), Taleo Corp. (Nasdaq: TLEO), Heelys Inc. (Nasdaq: HLYS), Advanced Battery Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: ABAT)



“TapImmune Inc. (TPIM) shares are maintaining their 30-cent mark Thursday morning. TapImmune develops innovative therapeutics and vaccines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company recently announced it has secured an exclusive option agreement with The University of British Columbia (UBC) for three follow-on technologies related to the original TAP-technology acquired by the company from UBC May 31, 2007.



“Per the agreement, TapImmune has the option to acquire three follow-on technologies developed at UBC that fall under the scope of the original acquisition completed last year. These technologies broaden the scope and pipeline of products the company intends to develop around its core TAP molecule based vaccines.”



“National Semiconductor Corp. (NSM) shares are slightly down, trading at $22.16 Thursday morning. The company engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of semiconductor products. It offers operational and audio amplifiers, analog-to-digital or digital-to-analog converters, communication interface circuits, flat panel display drivers and signal processors, and radio frequency integrated circuits, as well as power references, regulators and switches.



“National Semiconductor recently introduced the industry's smallest 4 MHz synchronous step-down DC-DC converter that provides up to a 1A output current over an input voltage range of 2.3V to 5.5V. The LM3691 DC-DC converter is optimized for powering high-performance processors from a single Li-Ion cell battery in mobile phones, personal media players and other mobile devices.”



Beacon Equity Research Disclosure



The analysts contributing to this report do not hold any shares of TapImmune Inc. (OTCBB: TPIM). Additionally, the analysts contributing to this report certify that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analysts' personal views as to the subject securities and issuers. The analyst(s) writing this report recognize and aspire to all of the CFA Institute Guidelines for Independent Research. Beacon Equity Research (“Beacon”) certifies that no part of the analysts' compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendation or views expressed by the analysts in the report. Beacon Equity Research and its affiliates have been compensated forty seven thousand five hundred dollars from non-controlling third party (StocksJournal) for the enrollment of TPIM in its research program. This report is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and does not purport to be complete. As such, the report should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change.

