DALLAS - BeaconEquity.com Issues TraderNotes on XSNX, WWEI, FSLR, PGOG, BWEN, YHOO, SOLF and PEIX

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2008 -- Today’s TraderNotes include: XSunX Inc. (OTCBB: XSNX), Welwind Energy (OTCBB: WWEI), First Solar Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR), Perf Go Green Holdings (OTCBB: PGOG), Broadwind Energy (OTCBB: BWEN), Yahoo! Inc. (Nasdaq: YHOO), Solarfun Power Holdings (Nasdaq: SOLF), and Pacific Ethanol (Nasdaq: PEIX)



“XsunX recently announced it has expanded its existing two-year relationship with Newport Corp. by selecting Newport as its preferred supplier for laser and motion subsystems for its integrated Thin Film Photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing line. These products are used to create monolithically interconnected cells on the solar panels and to laser scribe bar codes on the panels for quality control purposes…



“Newport Corp. is a leading global supplier of advanced photonics technologies to customers in a wide range of industries that has developed innovative solutions for the automated manufacturing of solar cells that leverage its expertise in high-power lasers, precision positioning systems, vibration isolation and optical subsystems to enhance the speed and precision of the solar cell manufacturing process…”



“Welwind Energy has recently announced its last two applications made to the Military and the Guangdong Provincial Oceans and Fisheries Bureau have successfully received final approval. Over 15 applications made have been submitted and approved, including the site selection of the project and the land use permit by the Guangdong Provincial Building Bureau…



“The company is committed to providing the best resource option available for renewable energy, protecting the environment, empowering communities, bolstering local economies and respecting the rights of future generations…”



