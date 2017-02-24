Dallas Cherry Remodeling & Construction Partners with BizIQ

New Bern, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2017 --Dallas Cherry Remodeling & Construction, a residential roofing contractor with two decades of experience, announced today it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing company that offers its services to small business clients throughout the United States and Canada.



In partnering with BizIQ, the roofing contractor in New Bern, NC hopes to build on its existing client base and attract new customers in need of roofing services by improving its online presence. BizIQ works with clients like Dallas Cherry Remodeling & Construction by providing an array of digital marketing services, including building new company websites and implementing an approach based largely on the use of search engine optimization, which makes companies easier to find when prospective customers perform local Google searches for their products and services.



In addition to developing a new website for Dallas Cherry Remodeling & Construction, BizIQ will also be instituting a bimonthly company blog that covers issues related to the roofing industry. All content on the new site will be written by professional copywriters and geared toward providing relevant, timely information in an engaging way.



"As experienced roofers, we have a long track record of satisfied clients we can count on for repeat business," said Dallas Cherry, owner of Dallas Cherry Remodeling & Construction. "However, our marketing practices have not always kept pace with the latest shifts in the industry, and we realize that many people are turning to the Internet first when they're looking for roofing contractors, so we want to position ourselves to benefit from this development as effectively as possible. BizIQ's work so far has been impressive, and we're excited to see what happens next."



About Dallas Cherry Remodeling & Construction

Since its founding in 1997, Dallas Cherry Remodeling & Construction has been providing a variety of residential roofing services to homeowners in New Bern and the surrounding areas, including re-roofing, roof cleaning, roof repair, roof installation and more. A fully licensed and insured company, Dallas Cherry Remodeling & Construction takes pride in using only the finest products on the market. For more information, please visit http://www.newbernroofer.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.