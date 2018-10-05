Dallas Criminal Defense Attorney Tim Clancy Named 2018 Texas Super Lawyer

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2018 --Tim Clancy, a criminal defense attorney in Dallas, Texas of Clancy & Clancy Attorneys at Law earned the coveted 2018 Super Lawyers award for his outstanding performance and professional achievement in the legal industry. Clancy is now in one of the nation's most elite clubs for legal counselors, as only five percent of attorneys in Texas earn the annual Super Lawyer recognition.



Clancy is a well-respected criminal lawyer who has provided legal defense for people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the past 15 years. He was selected for this honor because of his notable success representing and defending clients in criminal cases in both state and federal court, and because of peer nomination and recognition. Clancy shared a few words with us after learning of his recognition.



"It is a great honor to be recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer in 2018. I appreciate the recognition for my hard-work in achieving great results for my clients."



The Super Lawyers guide, published by Thomson Reuters, annually identifies the top lawyers in a wide range of practices for each individual state. The attorneys are selected using a multiphase process that includes peer nominations and evaluations, combined with independent research. Each year, Super Lawyers rates lawyers from more than 70 practice areas of law. These individuals are evaluated on 12 indicators of professional achievement and peer recognition. The 2018 lawyers guide, along with individual profiles, is published in a Texas edition of Super Lawyers Magazine and distributed to legal professionals and ABA-accredited school libraries. The list is designed to be a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel, so they can work with the best of the best in their respective state.



Prior to being selected as a Texas Super Lawyer for 2018, Clancy was recognized as a Rising Star (reserved for young attorneys under 40) three consecutive years, in 2011, 2012, and 2013. He became licensed to practice law by the State Bar of Texas in 2003, after earning his Bachelor of Art degree at Texas Tech University and Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.



Clancy began his law career as a state prosecutor with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office in Fort Worth, an experience that gave him valuable insight on cases from a prosecution perspective, as well as strategies they use. Now he defends clients facing a number of different criminal charges including: drug charges like possession of a controlled substance and drug delivery and manufacturing, DWI, Juvenile, Federal crimes, internet crimes, fraud, domestic violence, assault, theft, and many other misdemeanor and felony charges. Clancy is licensed to practice law before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Southern District of Texas and the Eastern District of Texas.



Clancy prides himself in his straightforward communication with clients, and uncompromising approach with prosecutors in Court. Clancy sets himself apart by making himself readily accessible to clients and their specific needs throughout the legal process, and providing effective defense strategies. Clancy is also committed to serving the legal community, and is an active member of the Dallas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and the Dallas Bar Association.



