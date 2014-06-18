Dallas Diamond Broker Offers Guidelines to Selecting the Ideal Engagement Ring

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2014 --The Diamond Broker of Dallas, Texas has provided a helpful breakdown of tips every diamond buyer should know when getting ready to take the plunge. Buying an engagement ring is an important investment and it’s important to choose the right stone and setting that communicates the depth of the commitment and reflects quality. The most important characteristics that display a diamond’s quality when measured against other stones are contained in a list of criteria called “The Four Cs.” These characteristics inform anyone ready to purchase a diamond as to the size, quality and value of the stone in question. It’s also important to inquire as to the source of the stones when browsing diamond selections, to ensure that the stones are humanely and legally sourced. The 4Cs are used around the world to classify the rarity of diamonds. Diamonds possessing a combination of the highest ratings are more rare and expensive. No single one of the four criteria is more important than another, and it’s important to remember that none of these criteria will decrease in value over time.



Carat is often confused with size, though in practice it refers to the weight of the stone. One carat is equivalent to 200 milligrams. Larger diamonds are less frequent in nature, placing them at the rarest level of quality on the Diamond Quality Pyramid, meaning a 1-carat diamond will cost more than twice a 1/2-carat diamond, depending on that stone’s color, clarity and cut. Artistic cutting and mounting can make a diamond appear larger (or smaller) than its actual weight.



Clarity refers to the appearance of flecks or imperfections in the diamond, called “inclusions.” Their natural creation ensures each stone is unique. Inclusions are naturally-occurring identifying characteristics such as minerals or fractures that appear during a diamond’s formation in the earth. They may look like tiny crystals, clouds or feathers. The position and frequency of inclusions can affect the value of a diamond. Flawless diamonds are very rare in nature and are more valuable. Some inclusions can be concealed when in mounting, reducing the effect on a diamond’s beauty.



Color can vary widely. Diamonds are found in almost every color of the rainbow, with white, or clear, stones being the most popular. Color differences are very subtle and difficult to see, and are graded by trained specialists under controlled lighting conditions and are compared to a master set for accuracy. Truly colorless stones, or D-grade diamonds, are extremely rare and of the highest quality. Color choice is a matter of personal taste, with certain stones matching certain settings, skin tones, eye color, etc. The rarest of all diamonds are colored red and are highly treasured.



Cut refers to the angles and proportions of a diamond and how it is cut into its ideal shape by a master cutter, who can reveal the stone’s true brilliance and quality. Cutting is done according to established scientific formulas so that each stone internally reflects light from one mirror-like facet to another before dispersing it through the top. The result is referred to as “brilliance” or “fire” and leads well-cut diamonds to a higher placement on the overall quality index. Cut also refers to final shape, whether round, square, pear, princess or heart. A round cut diamond’s symmetry allows light to be reflected to a high degree of brilliance.



To learn more about the selection of the prefect diamond, visit The Diamond Broker online at www.thediamondbroker.net.