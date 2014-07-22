Dallas Diamond Broker Shares Facts About Diamond Formation

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2014 --The Diamond Broker shares facts about the formation of the titular precious stone to help buyers learn more about the value, history and importance of their investment. In addition to the Four Cs that determines the quality of the stone, it’s important for the buyer to know a bit about the natural process behind diamond creation and why they’ve become a symbol of eternal commitment in the modern era. The fascinating process takes millions of years and occurs far below the surface of the Earth. When one sees a diamond, one sees carbon in its most concentrated form, the same carbon that accounts for 18% of the weight of the human body. Around the world there is no other gemstone as cherished as the diamond, but in truth they are no less common than many other precious stones.



Carbon is one of the most common elements in existence, and is essential to the occurrence of life. The atmosphere that condenses into breathable air that keeps living things alive contains traces of carbon. Carbon is also found within the Earth. Formations in the Earth called Archean cratons are common places for diamonds to form. There, temperatures can reach up to 1,652 F (900 C). These stable, horizontal geological formations are billions of years old, and have been unaffected by major tectonic events, leaving them free to pressurize carbon into diamonds. Archean cratons are found near the central, core masses of continents.



Diamonds as we know them form about 100 miles below the surface of the Earth, in the molten layer called the mantle. Here, the exact conditions of pressure and heat react and combine to transform carbon into the clear crystal we call the diamond. To successfully create a diamond, the source carbon must experience at least 435,113 psi (pounds per square inch), or 30 kilobars, of pressure. Temperatures must reach at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit (400 Celsius). If these conditions are not met, or if either of these factors is decreased in any measure, graphite is created instead. Naturally, at a depth of 93 miles (150 km) and further, pressure builds to around 725,189 psi (50 kilobars) and heat can exceed 2,192 F (1,200 C).