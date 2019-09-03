Dallas Fort Worth Airport Travelers Are Paying Cheap for Long-Term Airport Parking with This Discounted Deal

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2019 --Travelers who need long-term parking for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport are paying less parking outside than they would onsite at the airport. On Air Parking, the popular parking deals site that introduced unbranded parking to the market, is selling parking near DFW starting at $3.99/day. The parking deal includes a free shuttle ride to and back from DFW, and may be cancelled for free any time.



"Travelers in DFW are definitely saving a lot of money with our parking deals," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray.



"We're excited that more and more travelers are trying off-airport parking, and finding it convenient."



Parking at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport currently costs $12 to 24 per day at the express and terminal parking lots. On Air Parking guarantees its cheap rates advertised online.



"We're giving travelers what they want, and that's ridiculously cheap airport parking."



To purchase a deal for DFW starting at $3.99/day, visit the On Air Parking DFW reservation page.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.