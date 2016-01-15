Dallas Hip Hop Artist Parrish Tha Great Excites the Music World with the Release of His New Single Play to Win

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2016 --January 19th is set to be a date in the music calendar that all Hip Hop fans will remember; it's the date that Dallas Hip Hop artist Parrish Tha Great releases the music video to his new single Play To Win.



Parrish Tha Great has been teasing his fans by releasing a trailer to his new track Play To Win. The uber cinematic teaser, created by Dallas-based video production company, solarity studios, which can be seen all over the internet including https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVBh_7S6fcg has gained excitement with new and existing fans. The track comes from his debut album "The Awakening" which tells the story of the sleeping giant that lives deep inside the human consciousness. The Greatness that lives within all of us, "I like to call it our true selves" says Parrish Tha Great.



The video is full of beautiful women such as inkedmag stars Lisa Marie Burnley and Brittany Hetzer, and is more like an introduction to a great Hollywood movie than a music video. The man responsible for the video is director and filmmaker Alex Kinter, who came up with the idea with Parrish. Fans can get a glimpse of the video now and see the magic the two great artists came up with, but on the day of the release is when the full magic will be available to watch and hear.



Play To Win is just one track off the amazing album, which has been called an album to shake up the Hip Hop world. With hard-hitting words that aim to stimulate the imagination, The Awakening is set to show why everyone in the music world is talking about Parrish Tha Great.



To learn more about Parrish Tha Great, please visit http://www.parrishthagreat.com, to listen to the track and see the trailer, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVBh_7S6fcg



About Parrish Tha Great

Parrish Tha Great started rapping at the age of 7 while growing up in a tough neighborhood in Detroit. He graduated from college in D.C and since his graduation has followed his dream of setting the music world alight.



