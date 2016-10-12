Dallas Optometrist Celebrates 40th Year in Practice

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2016 --North Pointe Eye Associates in Dallas, TX is proud to celebrate Dr. W Edward Culbertson's 40th year in practice as an experienced optometrist. Dr. Culbertson has been a standing member of the American Optometric Association for forty years and has been helping those in Dallas and the surrounding areas achieve better vision by offering the latest technology at his office. At North Pointe Eye Associates, Dr. Culbertson and his staff offer comprehensive exams and screenings, treatment for eye diseases and infections, contact lenses, and glasses. North Pointe Eye Associates was recently awarded the 2015 Patient's Choice Award for Optometry in Dallas by Opencare.com. They are also the proud recipients of the 2014 Best Businesses of Dallas Award.



Some of the advanced technology Dr. Culbertson offers at North Pointe Eye Associates includes computerized pre-testing equipment, digital refracting equipment, Optomap retinal imaging, OCT retinal imaging, anterior segment photography, and digital frame measurement equipment. The digital and computerized equipment Dr. Culbertson uses for exams and screenings minimizes the chance of human error and can detect signs of dysfunction in its earliest stages. It can also detect pathology that is not easily seen with the standard ophthalmoscope.



One of the latest additions to the technological lineup at North Pointe Eye Associates is digital frame measurement equipment. With this technology, patients are able to receive a perfect fit with their eyeglasses in addition to having the right prescription. The technology helps determine measurements so the eyeglass frames can fit correctly on the patient's face for optimal vision.



North Pointe Eye Associates helps patients find the best fit for contact lenses and eyeglasses. They carry all the major brands of both soft and rigid contact lenses as well as custom designed lenses for special needs like monovision, astigmatism, and bifocal contact lenses. They also carry a full line of designer glasses with some of the most popular brands like Nike, Tori Burch, Armani Exchange, Ray-Ban, Kate Spade, and more. Patients also have access to specialty lenses and frames like safety and sports frames, progressive lenses, computer lenses, lightweight lenses, lightweight frames, and more.



About Dr. W. Edward Culbertson

In addition to being a standing 40-year member of the American Optometric Association, Dr. Culbertson is also a member of the Texas Optometric Association and Beta Sigma Kappa, a the national optometry honorary fraternity. He has also been voted one of America's Top Optometrists by a national registry.



