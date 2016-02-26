Dallas Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Morrissey Opens New Office in Plano, TX

Plano, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2016 --Texas plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Morrissey recently opened a new location in Plano that is now serving patients in the Plano, Frisco, and Allen area. This latest location in Plano is the third office of Dr. Morrissey's, adding to two existing office locations in both Dallas and Waxahachie. The new Plano office is conveniently located near the intersection of the Sam Rayburn and Dallas North tollways on Preston Road.



With three office locations in the Greater Dallas area, Dr. Morrissey is known as one of the leading board certified plastic, reconstructive, and cosmetic surgeons in the region. He offers state-of-the-art enhancement and reconstructive procedures that help his patient's look and feel their very best. Some of the procedures he offers include breast procedures, body procedures, facial procedures, mommy makeovers, as well as male procedures.



Mommy makeovers are becoming one of the most popular elective cosmetic surgeries for women who have gone through pregnancy and childbirth. Despite even rigorous dieting and exercise, many women find that their bodies are just simply not the same as they used to be with stubborn pockets of fat, sagging breasts, less shapely waists, stretch marks, and sagging skin on the abdomen. During a mommy makeover procedure, Dr. Morrissey is able to perform a custom combination of procedures to help women feel like they have their shape and appearance restored. Some of these procedures include breast lifts, augmentations, or reductions, tummy tucks, and liposuction.



Patients who are seeking a rejuvenated facial appearance can take advantage of Dr. Morrissey's extensive experience with performing procedures such as face lifts, forehead lifts, eyelid surgery, earlobe repair, and more. Dr. Morrissey works closely with each patient do determine what their concerns are about their current appearance as well as their desired outcomes are for their procedures.



For a limited time, Dr. Morrissey is offering a spring break breast augmentation special for a flat rate of $4999.99. Patients must book by March 31, 2016 to lock in this special price. Patients interested in breast augmentation or any other cosmetic procedure offered by Dr. Morrissey can call to schedule a free consultation.



About Dr. Michael Morrissey

Dr. Morrissey received his medical degree from the prestigious Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. In the midst of completing his surgical internships and residencies, he served in the United States Air force for three years. He has completed additional training in aesthetic facial surgery and rhinoplasty from some of the leading experts in the country.



For more information about Dallas plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Morrissey and the plastic surgery procedures he offers for Texas patients, please visit www.DrMorrissey.net.