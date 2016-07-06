Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2016 --Based on mutuality, connections, and business savvy, the Dallas Women Entrepreneurs celebrate a successful one year anniversary with a stellar networking event. Set for July 20th, with arrivals slated for 4 p.m. at the Prestonwood Country Club, the event marks a milestone. On-site speakers will enliven attendees with shared stories of how their businesses grew from the relationships made during the group's soirees throughout the year. Begun with two ladies in attendance in July of last year, membership has created a windstorm of success all in thanks to Petya Edwards. She is the founder of Dallas Women Entrepreneurs now enjoying a group membership of nearly 450 with 100 in attendance every three weeks. Happily, she endeavors to inspire like-minded gals to build a supportive community whereby face-to-face connections motivate them to even greater success.



Adept in organizing workshops to help with various topics often pressing for female business owners, Edwards is known for her out-of-the-box events. For instance, her famous Spa & Photo Shoot Event allows attendees to get their hair and makeup done to take photos for their website or social media accounts. By providing a stage for vendors to provide services, and attendees to receive deep discounts, the events satisfy value and create a win/win environment.



Edwards says, "I started this group because I saw a need for a real community where women can get together to network, learn, and share their businesses without feeling pressured. My vision for it kept me on course. It's been a challenge along the way but I pushed through the pain to develop this amazing group. It truly feels like a family and it's growing every day. It's not about collecting business cards. We're about creating lifetime relationships. This devotion to connection is what sets us apart. The vibe and the feel at our meetings is electric."



Slated to take her mission across the US with a newly christened hashtag, Edwards encourages women to share their experiences on social media. Using #WomensNetworkingDay she hopes women will post how networking has bolstered their businesses and grown their life experience. It's already in motion via social media "shout outs" from members gaining traction in life and work thanks to networking. Necessary for the digital age, the group has a great virtual impact secondary to its face-to-face powerhouse reach.



To make a reservation visit www.DallasWomenEntrepreneurs.com.



About Dallas Women Entrepreneurs

Dallas Women Entrepreneurs is a networking group that helps local women in business build a supportive community.



Prestonwood Country Club

15909 Preston Road

Dallas, TX



Petya Edwards

office@pedwards.org

214-971-5005



Website: www.DallasWomenEntrepreneurs.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/DallasWomenEntrepreneurs/