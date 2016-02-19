Dalton Financial to Hold Charity Raffle

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2016 --Dalton Financial have announced today that the Tokyo-based investment management firm are to hold an in-house raffle, with the proceeds to be dispersed among a range of charitable foundations.



Dalton Financial, whose philanthropic donations this year have already exceeded USD$100,000, have decided to hold this event in order to boost their charitable fund. The fund, which is part of the firm's corporate social responsibility program, was setup in 2011 and has many beneficiaries, including poverty relief, healthcare, social inclusion and shelter for the homeless.



Andrew Golding, Senior Portfolio Manager at Dalton, spoke on the event, which takes place on Friday 26th February2016, "We at Dalton Financial have a proud and longstanding philosophy that giving back to those less fortunate is the moral direction we aspire to take. This raffle event will be held at our headquarters in Tokyo, with proceeds from both the ticket sales and individual donations going to our philanthropic fund. We all are looking forward to the engagement and will announce the beneficiaries of the fund in the near future."



About Dalton Financial

Dalton Financial is a Tokyo-based investment management firm who help their global client base to achieve their financial aspirations of the future.



For any further information please visit http://www.daltonfinancial.com, email info@daltonfinancial.com, or call +813 457 90729.