DAM Coolers Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Greener Alternatives

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --The creators of the innovative DAM Cooler are hosting a crowdfunding campaign through Kickstarter to support the creation of their coolers and accessories, which serve as greener alternatives to traditional products.



With great acclaim, DAM Coolers LLC introduced its star product, the first vacuum insulated panel (VIP) cooler, as a final business project in their MBA program. Years later, they're making their dream a reality, staying fully committed to creating a product that is revolutionary to the industry.



DAM Coolers are not just innovative because of their high-performance standards. While similar to other highly regarded coolers on the market, such as Yeti, Orca, and Pelican, DAM Coolers stand out from the competition due to their unique design, which utilizes vacuum insulated panels rather than polyurethane.



Not only is this practice more effective, but it's also a far greener alternative. The petroleum-based polyurethane method is both environmentally harmful and outdated. That being said, the support generated from their Kickstarter campaign will help DAM Coolers in using bio-plastic and bio-based plastic for the development of the cooler accessories, and eventually, their coolers.



DAM Coolers intends to launch their cooler accessories, namely baskets, trays, and dividers, in early 2020 after the launch of their coolers. The goal is to have these accessories constructed with bio-plastics, which are 100% bio-degradable. This means that cooler accessories, which are sometimes thrown out or left at campsites by accident, will be far less disruptive and toxic to the planet.



The money raised from the crowdfunding campaign will go directly into raising capital so that the final steps of the design can be finalized, molds can be secured, and the initial inventory can be manufactured for a January 2020 release. The funds will also allow for the completion of further green materials testing research.



Their long-term goal is to have bio-plastic integrated into their line of coolers, and they continue to conduct research to make this happen. For now, they hope that their Kickstarter campaign will reflect the years of prototype constructing, testing, dedication, hard work, and passion that they have poured into this project.



Since the very beginning, it's always been important to everyone involved with DAM Coolers LLC for their work to be pioneering in the usage of greener alternatives. Their goal is to contribute to a new industry standard. The world is at a breaking point, and DAM Coolers understands that when it comes to the fight against pollution, waste, and climate change, every company, no matter their size or status, needs to be doing their part.