Damage from Hurricane Florence Leaves Homeowners Looking Into New Garage Doors

Culpeper, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2018 --Hurricane Florence touched the coast early in September 2018, and the damage it did has affected millions of homeowners in Virginia and the Carolinas. Moving at just 5 mph when it came ashore, the slow-moving storm dropped an estimated 18 trillion gallons of rain over the region and subjected homes within a 400-mile-wide swathe to sustained winds of over 60 mph. Nearly 2 million people were told to evacuate as the weather front, now downgraded to a tropical storm, swept over cities and towns where more than 10 million people live.



The hurricane left a trail of destruction in its wake. High internal winds and heavy rain blew down telephone poles and trees, hurled debris into structures and damaged the exteriors of countless homes. Now, as area residents dig out from the chaos, many are looking at large insurance claims and extensive home repairs.



One of the most common types of post-storm repairs is to automatic garage doors. This is because of several factors that combine to make garage doors especially vulnerable to high winds and rain. First, garage doors tend to face out from the front of a house, which exposes them to the full force of a storm. Second, garage doors are designed with large, flat surfaces that absorb shock from wind gusts and blown objects like sails on a ship. Garage door installations are also usually relatively thin and lightweight, unlike the walls of a house, because they have to move easily when they're lifted. All these factors have left Virginia and Carolina homeowners with damaged garage doors that now need to be repaired or replaced.



Quality Garage Doors of Culpeper, VA, is helping homeowners — both those affected by Hurricane Florence and those who live outside of the storm's path — upgrade and repair their garage doors in Virginia. We offer free consultations and upfront pricing for customers interested in getting their garage doors repaired as quickly as possible, and we have a large selection of door styles to choose from, so homeowners have the option to update the look of their homes in addition to fixing the damage caused by a storm. We operate throughout the Culpeper and Northern Virginia area, so give us a call or fill out our convenient online contact form with details about how to reach you so one of our friendly and knowledgeable reps can help you schedule your new garage door installation as soon as possible.