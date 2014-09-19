Damage to Immune Cells Not Reversed by Leading Herpes Drug; CBCD Reviews the Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2014 --“Infected with the herpes virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” - Greg Bennett, CBCD



The way immune cells (such as T cells) in the genitals behave can be changed by the genital herpes virus (HSV-2). Dr. Yi and colleagues showed in a study that the leading herpes drug valacyclovir does not stop the virus from making these changes to immune cells. “We performed a clinical trial to assess the impact of herpes therapy on cervical immunology in HSV-2-infected, HIV-uninfected women … (the herpes drug) did not reduce the number of cervical CD4(+) T cells, the number of dendritic cells, or the expression of proinflammatory cytokines.” (1) HSV damages immune cells. This leading herpes drug did not reverse the damage done to these cells by the genital herpes virus. Dr. Yi and colleagues are from the Department of Medicine Department of Immunology in Toronto, Canada.



The CBCD recommends two natural, safe and effective, HSV-2 remedies that were specifically designed to help the immune system target the latent herpes virus. These remedies are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that people infected with the genital herpes virus (HSV-2) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Dr. Yi’s study adds more evidence to the long list of studies, which show that many drugs approved for the treatment of HSV-2 infections have limited effectiveness. For instance, “a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of (leading herpes drugs) on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (2)



About CDC

The CDC notes that “Genital herpes is common in the United States. In the United States, about one out of every six people aged 14 to 49 years have genital herpes. You can get herpes by having vaginal, anal, or oral sex with someone who has the disease. Fluids found in a herpes sore carry the virus, and contact with those fluids can cause infection. You can also get herpes from an infected sex partner who does not have a visible sore or who may not know he or she is infected because the virus can be released through your skin and spread the infection to your sex partner(s).” (3)



“There are currently no FDA approved vaccines against the genital herpes virus or that stop the virus from making changes to immune cells. Thus, we recommend that infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR, which are designed to help the immune system target the latent HSV-2.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



