Dana Point Rehab Campus to Host Thanksgiving Extravaganza

Dana Point, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2019 --With creating a friendly and nurturing environment to help drug addicts overcome their struggles, the Dana Point Rehab Campus is pleased to announce its upcoming Thanksgiving Extravaganza.



As part of its effort to connect friends and family with the services offered at Dana Point Rehab Campus and to build a bigger support network for patients, the Thanksgiving event will bring together the Dana Point community for a day of delicious food, football, live music, activities, and games.



With the Dana Point Rehab Campus staff heavily invested in the success of their clients, the staff at the drug rehab facility in California aims to create a family atmosphere where everybody is cared for. While this Thanksgiving Extravaganza is only the first for the campus, the staff has similar events throughout the year, with plans to make the Thanksgiving Extravaganza an annual event.



In addition to a turkey cooked and prepared by Chef Erik, a live music performance will be performed by two Dana Point Rehab Campus members. The festivities will start at 10 a.m. followed by football at 11 a.m. with dinner scheduled for 2 p.m. on November 28th at the Granada House. All staff, as well as their family and friends are invited to attend, and the staff is very much looking forward to opening their facilities for all to experience and enjoy.



Located in picturesque Southern California, Dana Point Rehab Campus provides exclusive drug treatment facilities and programs to anyone suffering from drug and alcohol addiction. By specializing in individualized and private care, Dana Point Rehab Campus has the resources and exclusivity that many patients covet.



The rehab facility aims to craft a personalized detoxification and rehabilitation plan for each patient in order to help achieve sobriety while lowering the risk of relapse. Drug treatment programs available at the facility include faith-based treatment, holistic treatments, partial hospitalize program, rational emotive behavioral therapy, and residential inpatient treatment.



Regardless of the drug addiction facing patients, the staff and facilities at the Dana Point Rehab Campus are geared toward individual recovery and treatment. By providing patients with a network of support and treatment options, drug addicts can find the support they've always needed at the rehab facility.