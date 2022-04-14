Dancing Feather Farm and Ranch Sells Quality Black Angus Meats in Bound Brook and Branchburg, New Jersey

Flemington, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2022 --For meat to qualify as Certified Angus, it must come from cattle that is certified to bear certain genetic traits. It is the ultimate expression of premium quality Irish beef. Famed for its undisputed pedigree and unique taste, Black Angus boasts more succulent tender fiber than other beef.



Dancing Feather Farm and Ranch sells pasture-raised, grass-fed cattle, bison, lamb, goat, and poultry products directly to consumers and wholesalers. At Dancing Feather Farm and Ranch, all supplemented animals feed on an all-vegetarian, non-GMO diet. With the well-being of the animals in mind, the CSA farm prepares and plants its pastures with perennial and annual forage mixes. They nurture goats with a custom blend of truly savored herbs at the table.



The on-site breeding is one key reason for customers to come on and trust Dancing Feather Farm and Ranch for quality Black Angus meats in Bound Brook and Branchburg, New Jersey. They also entertain pre-orders and can meet even the most stringent requirements.



The goats are the greatest breed available, an excellent choice for meat, breeding, companions, and working goats. Those looking for ideal family pets can count on Dancing Feather Farm and Ranch for Kiko goats from the USA and New Zealand.



At Dancing Feather Ranch, the animals receive optimum nutrition and well-being. They have 45 acres of land dedicated to rotational grazing for the livestock. One can bring the animals and pets in and raise them in the available space. They will take care of the livestock, creating the right environment for successful breeding.



Additionally, they have customer-certified organic poultry and eggs, seasonal turkey, pheasant, quail, venison, and bison. They only sell whole animals nurtured and bred to the request of the off-site certified butcher or packer.



About Dancing Feather Farm and Ranch

Dancing Feather Farm and Ranch exists to show by example how people from all walks of life can produce the food, medicines, and fibers we all use while restoring ecologies and creating more equitable economic and social relationships. From raising fresh produce to providing healthy goats, chicken, eggs, and so much more, Dancing Feather Farm celebrates nature's bounty.