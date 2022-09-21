Dancing Feather Farm Encourages Farmers to Cultivate Organic Farm Vegetables in Princeton and Bound Brook, New Jersey

Flemington, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2022 --It is not necessary to own acres of land to have a garden. Dancing Feather Farm offers interested individuals an inexpensive opportunity to grow and harvest organic vegetables on some of the finest property in New Jersey. Farmers can receive all the benefits of planting, tending, and harvesting vegetables without the taxes and other costs associated with property ownership.



Dancing Feather Farm invites its clients successfully grow organic farm vegetables in Princeton and Bound Brook, New Jersey. This implies that even a rookie gardener may feel the satisfaction and delight of growing nutritious veggies without the use of harmful pesticides, chemicals, and procedures.



The Victory Gardens at Dancing Feather Farm give open farming options to anyone who wants family farming plots. Within a 2-acre tract, fourteen 25' x 95' garden plots are created. The Diversified Vegetable Apprenticeship (DVA) program of the Pennsylvania Association prepares five 30' x 90' rows for nutrition (PASA) for sustainable agriculture.



There are 18" broad grooves between 30" bed rows. Dancing Feather Farm uses sustainable soil treatments to promote the health and condition of the soil. They use no chemicals that may affect terrain or surface water. The goal is to improve the water quality.



Those who want to try their hands at farming must purchase the seeds and plant them, while Dancing Feather Farm assists them with everything else. They help them with seeds, gloves, a cap, and maybe a garden cushion to sit on, as well as around one hour of daily effort. They may advise them on what to plant, when, and how to plant it. They use a permaculture method, eliminating the need for tilling or laborious groundwork. Their 8-foot-tall barrier protects the gardens. Their objective is for farmers to have a flourishing garden.



The PASA program makes qualified employees and volunteers accessible, allowing them to earn 20% and 80% of their course time in the field, respectively. They provide labor à la carte to everyone who needs help. They are thrilled to become a host farm for PASA, which provides an outstanding apprenticeship program.



For more information on CSA farm in Princeton and Clinton, New Jersey, visit https://www.dffarmnj.com/csa-farm-princeton-bound-brook-clinton-tewksbury-flemington-branchburg-nj/.



Call 908-968-5500 for more details.



About Dancing Feather Farm & Ranch

As a working farm and ranch, Dancing Feather Farm & Ranch demonstrates how people from all walks of life may produce the food, medicines, and fibers required for all while recovering ecosystems and developing more fair economic and social connections. Dancing Feather Farm embraces nature's abundance in all its forms, from growing fresh food to rearing healthy goats, chickens, and eggs.