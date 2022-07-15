Dancing Feather Farm Proves Themselves Valuable as a Lumber Mill in Clinton and Tewksbury, New Jersey

Flemington, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2022 --Finding the right kind of wood in the dimensions for projects in Bound Brook, Branchburg, Clinton, Flemington, Princeton, Tewksbury, and the surrounding areas can be a little challenging.



Dimensional lumber and slabs in various species, beams, and girders in multiple lengths are not just essential for different projects but can also be used to add a unique touch to a project.



The ability to take raw logs up to 17 feet in length and 30 inches in diameter and mill those into lumber for clients is the specialty of Dancing Feather Farm. As one of the leading custom millwork companies in the country, Dancing Feather Farm has been in business for a considerable number of years.



Their wood lumber mill in Clinton and Tewksbury, New Jersey treats large trees and slabs with a unique blend of tools and technology for a variety of projects. The trees that are destined for the chipper turn into usable material known as Rough-Hewn Slabs. It is then left to dry and is ready for use. A Solar Kiln is used to speed up the process. The slabs are then milled further to create dimensional lumber. This lumber is used for various projects, including tables and chairs, indoor and outdoor furniture, fence posts, harder beams, butcher block tops, shiplap and soffit boards, and much more.



Dimensional lumber of oak beams is excellent for building cabinets, tables, and outdoor structures. It is a great way to give a log cabin a rugged, authentic look. Unlike most woods, dimensional lumber can be colored in many ways.



While it adds unique textures and visual interest to woodworking projects, it can also create some unique challenges. Cutting the woods to size can be challenging and daunting. At Dancing Feather Farm, the professionals bring their knowledge and expertise to the table to ensure better treatment for the woodwork.



About Dancing Feather Farm and Ranch

Dancing Feather Farm and Ranch exists to show by example how people from all walks of life can produce the food, medicines, and fibers we all use while restoring ecology and creating more equitable economic and social relationships. From raising fresh produce to providing healthy goats, chicken, eggs, and so much more, Dancing Feather Farm celebrates nature's bounty.