Dancing Feather Farm & Ranch Breeds Pasture Raised Black Angus Meats in Clinton and Branchburg, New Jersey

Flemington, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2022 --Black Angus meats are very rich in iron and zinc, and they contain a fantastic source of B vitamins, which are essential for growth metabolism. They also have vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that helps fight off infection and disease. Meat is also a great source of protein, which helps build muscles and other tissues in the body. It is also a great source of creatine, which helps burn fat more efficiently.



Dancing Feather Farm & Ranch offers consumers the opportunity to purchase pasture-raised, grass-fed beef, bison, lamb, goat, poultry products, and Black Angus meats in Clinton and Branchburg, New Jersey. All animals are fed Non-GMO diets and are supplemented with custom blends of herbs. Their pastures are planted with perennial and annual forage mixes designed with the health of their animals in mind.



They breed on-site for their selective customer base. They welcome pre-orders and can grow to exact standards. Their goats are excellent for meat and breeding, companions, and work goats. Their purebred Kiko goats from the USA and New Zealand make perfect family pets.



They raise pasture-raised and free-range animals that are fed plants chosen for their optimum nutrition and well-being. They have 45 acres of land dedicated to rotational grazing for the livestock. Their customers can bring their cows, goats, lamas, pigs, chickens, and more to the ranch while space is available; they will choose which type of animal they want while it's alive.



At Dancing Feather Farm & Ranch, they only sell whole animals, prepared with care by their off-site certified butcher/packer. The animals receive optimum nutrition and well-being at the ranch; they have 45 acres of land dedicated to rotational grazing for the livestock. One can bring the animals and pets in and raise them in the available space; they will take care of the livestock, creating an environment where successful breeding occurs.



Additionally, they have customer-certified organic poultry and eggs and seasonal turkey, pheasant, quail, venison, and bison available for sale on their farm. They only sell whole animals nurtured and bred to the request of the off-site certified butcher or packer.



For more information on organic farm vegetables in Princeton and Bound Brook, New Jersey, visit https://www.dffarmnj.com/organic-farming-organic-farm-vegetables-grow-organic-vegetables-flemington-princeton-clinton-nj/.



Call 908-968-5500 for details.



About Dancing Feather Farm & Ranch

Dancing Feather Farm & Ranch exists to show by example how people from all walks of life can produce the food, medicines, and fibers we all use while restoring ecologies and creating more equitable economic and social relationships. From raising fresh produce to providing healthy goats, chicken, eggs, and so much more, Dancing Feather Farm celebrates nature's bounty.