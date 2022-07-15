Dancing Feather Farm & Ranch Specializes in Custom Millwork in Princeton and Clinton, New Jersey

Flemington, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2022 --The use of custom millwork for residential and commercial projects has grown in popularity in recent years. Wood millwork and lumber mills come in various styles and designs.



Whether it is about enhancing the appearance of a room or creating a unique piece of furniture, custom millwork is a great way to add a touch of luxury to home and business. It can also be used to add privacy and comfort to a space. The accent features of custom millwork in Princeton and Clinton, New Jersey can work wonders for the look and feel of a unique space.



Most custom millwork, made from wood, turns out to be eco-friendly and customizable. It can be painted to match the room's color or the current decor. In short, it can increase the value of space, providing a focal point for the room.



Dancing Feather Farm & Ranch is a leading supplier of custom millwork. As a family-owned business, they maintain an on-site lumber mill, enabling them to handle logs up to 30? round and 17? long. They provide many sizes and cut profiles of dimensional lumber for custom millwork.



As a leading custom millwork supplier, Dancing Feather Farm & Ranch can handle various projects requiring unique wood species such as hickory, cherry, mahogany, etc. Regardless of project requirements, the team at Dancing Feather Farm can help provide the custom millwork pieces that will meet the client's needs.



From basic crown molding to custom-built interior doors, custom millwork is the way for many projects. Dancing Feather Farm & Ranch can satisfy the needs of their clients instead of the other way around.



With custom millwork, the home will look and feel at its best. Not only will it add value to the house, but it will also ensure a better selling price for the homeowner. Unlike those neighbors having the standard woodwork in their homes, the clients at Dancing Feather Farm & Ranch will have a unique home decor that sets them apart from the rest.



For more information on lumber mills in Clinton and Tewksbury, New Jersey, visit https://www.dffarmnj.com/lumber-mill-custom-wood-millwork-princeton-flemington-clinton-nj/.



Call 908-968-5500 for more details.



About Dancing Feather Farm & Ranch

Dancing Feather Farm & Ranch exists to show by example how people from all walks of life can produce the food, medicines, and fibers we all use while restoring ecology and creating more equitable economic and social relationships. From raising fresh produce to providing healthy goats, chicken, eggs, and much more, Dancing Feather Farm celebrates nature's bounty.