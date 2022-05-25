Dancing Feather & Farm Supplies Clients with Wood from Their Lumber Mill Bound Brook and Branchburg, New Jersey

Flemington, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2022 --For those having trouble finding the correct type of wood in the proper size for their projects in Bound Brook, Branchburg, Clinton, Flemington, Princeton, Tewksbury, and the nearby areas, Dancing Feather & Farm can help.



At their lumber mill Bound Brook and Branchburg, New Jersey, large trees destined for the chipper are transformed into useful Rough-Hewn Slabs. The wood is either left to dry and develop for a year or treated in a Solar Kiln to speed up the process. The slabs are then transformed into dimensional timber. This type of wood is perfect for tables, chairs, indoor and outdoor furniture, playground jungle gyms, fence posts, header beams, live edge and milled edge construction siding, shiplap and soffit boards, butcher block tops, smaller items such as cutting boards, and much more.



Dancing Feather & Farm is a leading supplier of dimensional lumber, slabs in several species, and beams for bigger projects, alongside extra services such as designing, jointing, and cutting to length.



They also can mill raw logs up to 17 feet long and 30 inches in diameter into lumber for their clients.



Being a locally operated lumber company, Dancing Feather & Farm can typically provide clients with exactly what they need. They have the capability of milling big logs into rough-hewn slabs.



They process the slabs into dimensional lumber once they have dried. This can come in handy in several tasks, and they can assist clients in fine-tuning these components for custom millwork for their homes. One can rely on Dancing Feather & Farm for quality millwork as per requirements. They use various machines, including planer, jointer, mortising, and other tools, to get the job done to precise specifications.



Many of their clients have de-logged areas of their property and want a lumber mill that can mill their smaller quantity of logs into slabs and dimensional lumber.



About Dancing Feather Farm and Ranch

Dancing Feather Farm and Ranch exists to show by example how people from all walks of life can produce the food, medicines, and fibers we all use while restoring ecologies and creating more equitable economic and social relationships. From raising fresh produce to providing healthy goats, chicken, eggs, and so much more, Dancing Feather Farm celebrates nature's bounty.