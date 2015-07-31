Dancing in the Rain Launches a Website Offering Children's Toys to Help Children Learn and Use Their Imaginations

Salisbury, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2015 --Mary Corriher is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.WoodenBlocksPlus.com. The website offers a broad assortment of toys that are meant to help children learn and use their imaginations. Products include classroom toys, unique wooden blocks, wooden toys, and Block Mates toys. Corriher was inspired to start her website by her own experiences as a teacher of troubled children and those with learning disorders. She believes that all children have imaginations and can learn. "All children can learn; it is up to the teacher to find out how they learn," she says. The products that she offers on her website are meant to help children learn and use their imaginations in ways that schools may not always be able to.



There are many inspiring learning toys available within the merchandise of WoodenBlocksPlus.com. The website offers products including educational building toys, Block Mates dinosaur toys, rainbow blocks, wooden car toys, wooden Wedgie career people, and much more. Most of her items are made of wood since these are simpler toys that are good for children. In the future, Corriher would like to add products for older children, wooden train toys, natural dolls for girls, and other classroom toys for schools to use. By continuing to add products, she hopes to make it easy for customers to find great items that will delight children and help to bring out their imaginations.



Providing simple toys that can help children learn is very important to Corriher regarding WoodenBlocksPlus.com. Today many children play with electronic toys that require no imagination and do not really facilitate learning. The website offers toys that will bring out children's imaginations and help them learn in ways that they might not learn at school. The goal of her site is to provide children with simple toys that can teach them how to use their imagination, which in turn can help them learn and grow into healthy adults.



To complement the main website, Corriher is also launching a blog located at http://www.ToysThatInspireBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to educating children through play. Corriher will use the blog to talk about her views of education, what children need at home to help them build imagination, how important imagination is, and the fact that all children can learn. The blog is meant to help parents learn more about educating their children and facilitating imaginative play at home.



