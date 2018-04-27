Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2018 --The Daniel Morgan Graduate School of National Security will host General Michael Hayden, former Director of CIA and NSA and retired US Air Force General, at their campus in Washington, D.C. on Monday, April 23rd at 11:30am for an event focused on key developments in 2017, a year of disruption. General Hayden, a retired four-star general and former Director of both the CIA and NSA, spent more than two decades as an intelligence officer. His unique experiences will serve as the foundation for a discussion on recent national security developments, and what they mean for the future of the country.



Daniel Morgan Graduate School students and faculty will be in attendance, as will members of the public. The media is invited to cover General Hayden's remarks. Additional details below.



WHAT: 2017: Year of Disruption, 2018: Year of Consequences

WHO: Remarks from Gen. Michael Hayden, Former Director of the CIA and NSA, USAF (Ret.)

WHEN: Monday, April 23, 2018 from 11:30am – 12:30pm

WHERE: Daniel Morgan Graduate School of National Security

1620 L Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, D.C. 20036



About Daniel Morgan Graduate School of National Security

Established in 2014, the Daniel Morgan Graduate School of National Security is a Washington DC-based, non-profit graduate school established to accelerate the education, hands-on experience and research competencies of aspiring men and women committed to serving in the US national security community. With an experienced faculty and a crafted curriculum, DMGS seeks to become the leading institution to educate and train graduates to fulfill the future leadership required to meet the expectations of the national security community in the years to come.



