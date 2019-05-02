Daniel Rios, Founder of Prominent Venezuelan Digital News Agency Moves to Toggle

Portland, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2019 --Agencia Carabobeña de Noticias (ACN) Founder, Daniel Rios has joined the noteworthy ranks of the digital magazine Toggle. A subsidiary of True Line Publishing, the international publication highlights news about technology and innovation. Now, the Venezuelan-born influencer takes his place as Toggle's Editorial Director and brings with him fourteen-years of experience surrounding Venezuelan politics, social media, digital marketing, and public relations.



With an eye on broadening his reach, Rios also endeavors to spread the wealth of his substantial experience as a Digital Marketing Specialist in New England. Able to enhance the digital presence of corporations, organizations, small businesses, and individuals, Rios will help clients capitalize on what is the all-encompassing era of digital marketing. Having founded ACN in 2009, and thereby bringing it to the attention of a South American and a U.S. subscriber base, Rios is now tasked with bringing client brands to the fore.



For more information visit http://www.ACN.com.ve.



About Daniel Rios

Daniel Rios has a degree in journalism from Universidad Arturo Michelena. He also has a Masters in Management Communication from Universidad José Antonio Páez.



About ACN

With a worldwide subscriber base, ACN is a Spanish digital newspaper that publishes national, international, entertainment, sports, and economy news 24-hours a day.



