Daniel Scott Turner Design Creates Modern Interior Space for Iconic Retail Store, Norton Ditto

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2016 --Linking arms in collaboration for the second time, Daniel Scott Turner Design creates a new commercial space for Norton Ditto. Poised to appeal to men who don bespoke clothing with a fashion-forward sensibility, the newest shopping experience is in The Woodlands, Texas. With his finger on the pulse of modern design, Turner equipped the space in the booming community 28 miles north of Houston with a style well-suited to the up-and-coming male. With architecture that reflects the clothes, the new design speaks of clean lines, functionality, and a self-reliant tone that typifies class.



"The look and feel of the space is very intentionally crafted to balance the grounded and tailored past of Norton Ditto with a fresher, brighter palette of materials - executed to match the quality of the clothing on the sales rack. It was important to us that the store represented and anchored the lifestyle and the brand. To do that successfully, we designed it in a way that feels confident, light, and well-thought-out." the Houston designer remarked.



Dividing the floor into collections of spaces, all free of partitions, Turner's design allows consumers to smoothly move from one area to the next. His vision allows clients to flow through the space much like they would their own closet. With a simple movement, they have access to suiting, foundational pieces, and sportswear all beautifully on hand. To address the challenges of remaking the 2,400 square foot space, much of the store area is preserved for merchandising and sales. To accomplish that, Turner's design incorporates custom built-in fixtures that allow the sales staff to back-stock much of their product directly on the sales floor.



Dick Hite, owner of Norton Ditto, said of the new project, "Daniel did an excellent job. He created a very attractive, tasteful, and inviting area that spotlights the merchandise. Because of design, the store looks considerably larger than the actual square footage. The color theme, furniture, and fixture selections are visually appealing, and at the same time, very functional."



Daniel Scott Turner Design is an architectural firm based in Houston, Texas. The firm is adept in commercial, educational, and residential planning and design.



