Danielle Johnson Named More at Four Coordinator with Durham’s Partnership for Children

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2008 -- Danielle Johnson, formerly with Brooklyn Child and Family Services, has been appointed More at Four Coordinator for the Durham’s Partnership for Children, a Smart Start Initiative. The mission of More at Four is to prepare four year olds for school success through high-quality pre-k programs. Ms. Johnson comes to this position having spent nearly 10 years in early childhood development and Early Head Start/ Head Start and non-profit management, working primarily with children and families. Most recently, she served as Health and Safety Coordinator in Brooklyn, NY.



“We are so excited to support the work of Durham’s Partnership for Children in providing fantastic services to children and families in Durham County” stated Sherry Heuser, Senior Consultant for Capability Company, the executive recruiting firm that conducted the search. “We think that Danielle will make a wonderful addition to the team.”



Ms. Johnson received both her Bachelor of Science degree with a concentration in Community Health Education and her Master of Public Health degree from Hunter College, City University of New York. She currently resides with her family outside of Raleigh, NC.



About the Durham’s Partnership for Children

Durham’s Partnership for Children was founded in 1994 and first funded in 1995 to administer the Smart Start grant in Durham County. Smart Start is North Carolina’s nationally recognized initiative to ensure all children enter school healthy and ready to succeed. Smart Start helps working parents pay for childcare, improves the quality of childcare and provides health and family support services in every North Carolina County. The Partnership works with funded partners (affiliated organizations) to achieve its mission: “To mobilize and unify the Durham community to create and support innovative and successful approaches to serving the needs of children 0-5 and their families.” Durham’s Partnership for Children also administers the Governor’s More at Four Program in Durham County. For more information about Durham’s Partnership for Children, visit http://www.dpfc.net or call 919-403-6960, ext. 221.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. It serves nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher learning and hospitals. Since its establishment in 2002, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering talented Executive Directors, Presidents, CEOs, Fundraising professionals, Chief Financial Officers, Communications Officers, Public Relations and Marketing professionals as well as Program Officers and Directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit their web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866 832-1136.

