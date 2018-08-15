Danish Design Brand Renames, Expands Into Furniture

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2018 --Since 2008, VITA copenhagen has been one of Denmark's leading designers of modern and contemporary lighting. With their recent expansion into furniture – a new line debuted this year – and to underline their Nordic heritage, the company has announced it is renaming itself UMAGE.



Umage (pronounced OO-MAY) is a Danish word meaning "to make an extra effort." If you make yourself "umage," it means that you have done something outstanding – you've taken that extra step to make something extraordinary.



"For a decade, we have been making lamps that have been sold all over the world. Now we are also producing furniture," says Søren Ravn Christensen, Chief Creative Developer at UMAGE. "To summon our efforts and our communication we have chosen a short and unique name: UMAGE, which means making an extra effort in Danish, and describes our commitment to be a different Nordic design company."



DANISH FURNITURE LINE



Launching in the U.S. in September 2018, the Furniture Feelings collection by UMAGE was designed to be simple, functional and high quality. Utilizing materials such as solid American oak, powder coated steel, and contract-grade upholstery, the line is particularly suited for urban environments and small spaces – in both residential and commercial use – such as city apartments, hotels and lobbies.



Among the pieces in the initial lineup is The Reader, a high-backed armchair composing of a special curved shell to filter out noise, inspired by traditional Danish crafting techniques. The Lounge Around daybed/sofa offers configurable back and arm rests; separate accessories can be easily inserted into the solid wood platform frame to change its usability, including a light stand, magazine rack, and small side table. The Ambitions desk features solid wood construction and steel sheathed legs, and includes hidden sliding drawers for storage and channels for obscuring power cords.



NEW IDENTITY



To mark the transformation from VITA copenhagen to UMAGE, a completely redesigned website has been launched, UMAGE.COM, and features a virtual showroom which showcases 3D renderings of UMAGE products in an environmental setting. A cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) app, UMAGE UNFOLD, which allows users to place furniture and lighting onto their smartphone or tablet's view of a space, is available on the App Store and Google Play.



Completing the rebranding, UMAGE is underscoring its meaning with the tagline, "Make an Effort."



About UMAGE

UMAGE is present in over 2,000 stores in more than 40 countries around the world, offering modern-contemporary Danish designs for both residential and commercial markets by combining aesthetics and craftsmanship and infusing them with innovation and environmental care, with an emphasis on multi-functionality.