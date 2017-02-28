Danny Dietrich Wins Champion Racing Oil / BR Motorsports Central PA Sprint Car Series Season Opener

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2017 --The crew at Lincoln Speedway persisted in getting the show in for the fans and Danny Dietrich came out on top of the 27-car field. That puts Danny at the top of the points and undefeated in the Champion Racing Oil/BR motorsports Central PA Sprint Cars for 2017. The series continues next Saturday March 4th 2pm at Lincoln Speedway. Kyle Moody is 2nd in points behind Dietrich with Cory Haas 3rd.



The Champion Racing Oil/BR motorsports Central PA Sprint Cars season runs 109 races and ends the last weekend of October at Susquehanna Speedway. It is an extensive schedule running at eleven different tracks mostly in Pennsylvania with one stop in Maryland and two in New Jersey. The series will pay out $24,000 to the top 10 drivers at the end of the 2017 season.



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



